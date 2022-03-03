Falls Church Calendar: March 3 — 9, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, March 3 –

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period (Runs Through Apr. 12). The Phillips Collection’s groundbreaking exhibition of Picasso’s monumental “blue period” will provide new insight into the creative process of Pablo Picasso (1881 – 1973) at the outset of his artistic career. It is the first exhibition in Washington, D.C. in 25 years to focus on the early works of this 20th century icon. “The blue period” defines the time in Picasso’s life when he was just beginning to define himself on the international stage. (1600 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.) Visit phillipscollection.org for more information.



“Near and Far” Photography Exhibit (Recurring Event Until Mar. 20). Thirty-six photographers will be featured in “Near and Far,” a photography show at the Falls Church Arts gallery from Feb. 5 to Mar. 20. The show celebrates 61 images from photographers who have interpreted the world around them by capturing minute details of macro photography and scenic vistas around the globe and beyond our solar system. All artwork is for sale to the public. Admission is free and the gallery is open Wednesdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. (700 B. W. Broad St., Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.



Foreign Language Movie: Women’s History Month Selection. Sponsored by The Alden Theater, located within the McLean Community Center at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101, the Alden’s foreign language movie series is back following its 2020 break. Curated by Performing Arts Director Sarah Schallern Treff. All screenings are free, but advance registration is required. Visit mcleancenter.org to register. 1 p.m.



District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.



DADA 2.0 Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery (Recurring Event Until Feb. 26). The DADA 2.0 art exhibit features art by local artists, expressing modern day political and social discontent through the lens of Dada, the absurdist, post-WWI art movement that sought to reject nationalism and state violence. Capacity is limited to 15 people at a time; masks are required. Free to the public. Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits. (2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301). Thursday, 12 — 6 p.m., Friday, 12 — 9 p.m., Saturday, 12 — 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 — 6 p.m.



Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday from morning at the Thomas Jefferson Library Study Room to help out with visitors with their tech issues. Geared towards adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Friday, March 4 –

Friday Tea Time: Virtual Event. The D.C. Center invites older LGBTQ+ adults for Friday Tea Time and social hour. Participants can get their beverage of choice and meet with the group online over Zoom. For the meeting link or more information, contact Justin ([email protected]). 2 — 3 p.m. Visit thedccenter.org for more information.

Saturday, March 5 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more. Please review and abide by the Covid-19 health guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.



LGBTQ People of Color Support Group: Virtual Event. This peer support group is designed to be an outlet for LGBTQ+ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in an environment that strives to be safe and judgment-free. This group meets on the first and third Saturday of the month. Email [email protected] for the Zoom link. 1 — 3 p.m. For more information and events for LGBTQ+ People of Color, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.



Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. NOVA Central Farm Market, formerly Mosaic Central Farm Market, is a year-round market located on Beulah Road at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Vienna, Virginia. The farmers market features fresh local pork, chicken, fish, cheeses, produce, dairy, baked goods, prepared foods to go, eggs, flowers, and ice cream. There will be table seating available, as well as live music, kids’ activities, chef demos, and many other activities. For more information, visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, March 7 –

Center Aging Coffee Drop-In: Virtual Event. LGBTQ+ older adults and friends are invited to join the D.C. Center every Monday morning for casual conversation and to talk about current issues that may be affecting your life. Email [email protected] for the Zoom meeting link. Visit thedccenter.org for more information. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



City Council Work Session. City Council Work Sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. Those interested are welcome to view the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV.



ESOL Conversation Group. Adult participants ages 18 and up are invited to practice their English with the weekly ESOL conversation group. The group meets every Monday evening online through Zoom. Those interested should email Marshall Webster at [email protected] for their Zoom invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library volunteers. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8 –

Queer Women Working Through Trauma: Closed Membership Group. The D.C. Center invites all who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual, transgender, and gender nonconforming for a LGBTQ+ focus group that provides a safe space for individuals processing trauma to discuss and share responses and symptoms as a group, using a variety of therapeutic techniques. Attendees will learn to manage triggers and painful memories, and other behavioral processing activities. Participants will also focus on the mind-body connection throughout the course of the group, engaging in art and expression activities, mindful meditation/visualization, deep breathing, and other somatic exercises to help process trauma responses while creating accessible coping strategies. Geared towards adults 18 years of age and older. Takes place online via Zoom on Tuesday evenings, from 6 — 7:30 p.m. Email [email protected] to join the group. Visit thedccenter.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, March 3-

The 5th Dimension. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $67. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ours, Adam Kowalczyk, Black Bird White Sky. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, March 4 –

Amanda Wilkins & Sam Stillwell Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Fab Dialtones Do The Fab 4. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saved by the 90’s: A Party with the Bayside Tigers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Herb & Hansen. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, March 5 –

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with Kronedge II with Special Guests Anila Chowdhury, Kimberly Shires, Kurt Hagemann. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jimi Smooth & The Hit Time. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tyler Goldstein. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, March 6 –

Michelle Swain & Cherith Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Screaming Orphans. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, March 7 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Gemini with Special Guest Apathi. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $5. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tuesday, March 8 –

Crazy After Midnight Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bachelor Boys Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, March 9 –

The Ben Patterson Group. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jim Brickman. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $37. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, March 3 –

Transient: Impermanent Paintings (Final Weekend, Closes Mar. 6). This groundbreaking exhibition, originally composed as a live performance, presents a series of audiovisual paintings created by the artist in concert with generative algorithms. Employing projected, large scale, hyper-realistic digital brushstrokes that correspond with the music, this presentation highlights complex, polyphonic synthetic landscapes for a unique live experience. Monday — Thursday, 12 — 8 p.m.; Friday — Sunday, 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. For information and tickets, visit artechouse.com/location/dc/. (1238 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20024.)



Girls of Madison Street (Running Through Mar. 6). A tight-knit family of African American sisters confronts hidden truths and well-kept secrets as they come together for their mother’s funeral. Conflicts emerge, tensions flare, but they soon learn that the bonds of sisterhood know no bounds. A “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” premiere from Helen Hayes Award-winning writer, director, and singer Iyona Blake, presented at Creative Cauldron. Please note: All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing between parties and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone ages 5 and above. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/girls-of-madison-street.html. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. (410 S. Maple St., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.



Daphne’s Dive (Running through Mar. 20). A tribute to found family focusing on a neighborhood watering hole run by the warm and enterprising Daphne. Her north Philly bar becomes home for a disparate band of society’s outsiders, among them: an offbeat artist, an eccentric activist, an ambitious businessman, a retired biker, an abandoned teenager, and Daphne’s own vivacious sister. Over the course of nearly twenty years, they drink, dance, rejoice, and grieve together in a captivating weave of interconnection. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes. Tickets can be purchased online through sigtheatre.org/events/202122/daphnes-dive/. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)