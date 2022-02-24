Falls Church Calendar: February 24 — March 2, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, February 24 –

“Near and Far” Photography Exhibit (Recurring Event Until Mar. 20). Thirty-six photographers will be featured in “Near and Far,” a photography show at the Falls Church Arts gallery from Feb. 5 — Mar. 20. The show celebrates 61 images from photographers who have interpreted the world around them by capturing minute details of macro photography and scenic vistas around the globe and beyond our solar system. All artwork is for sale. Admission is free and the gallery is open Wednesdays — Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. (700 B. W. Broad St., Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.



DADA 2.0 Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery (Recurring Event Until Feb. 26). The DADA 2.0 art exhibit features art by local artists, expressing modern day political and social discontent through the lens of Dada, the absurdist, post-WWI art movement that sought to reject nationalism and state violence. Capacity is limited to 15 people at a time; masks are required. Free to the public. Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits. (2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301). Thursday, 12 — 6 p.m., Friday, 12 — 9 p.m., Saturday, 12 — 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 — 6 p.m.



Falls Church Fiber Artists. Join Mary Riley Styles Public Library for this informal weekly knitting and crochet group. Share what you create and get advice from others. All are welcome. Geared towards adults. (120 N. Virginia Ave. Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday morning at the Thomas Jefferson Library Study Room to help out with visitors with their tech issues. Geared towards adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.



Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.



Winter Storytime. 20 minute storytime at Mary Riley Styles Library for kids ages 2 — 4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or are having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home. Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. 7 seats currently remaining. Visit mrspl.librarycalendar.com to register. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 11:15 — 11:45 a.m.



In-person English Practice. Interested participants are invited to join the Thomas Jefferson Library for a small conversation group geared for people learning English and looking to practice their speaking skills. For adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.



Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in traditional art techniques are invited to learn about pastels and gouache and how the two complement and enhance the other. Learn how to add richness, texture, and depth to a painting. Working from reference photos and still life, attendees will learn basic techniques for the successful integration of these two versatile medias. Final finishing and framing will also be explored. $180 for class admission. Presented by Richard Levine; visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (Falls Church Art Gallery, 700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.



District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.



Falls Church Writers Group. A virtual group for local aspiring writers where attendees are encouraged to share their work and will be able to give and receive feedback. All kinds of writing considered. The Falls Church Writers Group typically meets the last Thursday of the month. Email Peter Sullivan at [email protected] to request a Zoom invite to participate. Suitable for ages 18 and up. 7 — 8 p.m.

Friday, February 25 –

In-person English Practice. Interested participants are invited to join the Thomas Jefferson Library for a small conversation group geared for people learning English and looking to practice their speaking skills. For adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 –

2-Day Used Book Sale. Visit the Upper Level Conference Room of the Mary Riley Styles Library this coming weekend for great bargains on books, CDs and DVDs for all ages. Most hardback books sell for $2 plus tax, while most paperback books and DVDs sell for $1 plus tax. Proceeds support library programs and services. This 2-day sale runs from February 26 — February 27. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.



Watercolor Painting. Attendees will learn to capture the transparent quality of watercolor, utilizing it in the creation of still life and landscape art. Individualized instruction accommodates students of all levels, from beginner to experienced. Classes are taught indoors and are limited to 6 vaccinated persons, with emphasis on Covid-19 safety protocols. $195 admission. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (Falls Church Art Gallery, 700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy in-person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear three to four stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.



Give Tutoring. GIVE (Growth and Inspiration through Volunteering and Education), a community organization run by high school students, will be providing free tutoring for kids in grades kindergarten — 6th at Thomas Jefferson Public Library. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 12 — 2 p.m.



Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 27 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. A year-round market located at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Vienna, Virginia, the NOVA Central Farm Market features fresh, local meat, fish, produce, dairy, baked goods, prepared foods to go, eggs, flowers, and ice cream. There will be table seating, as well as live music, kids’ activities, chef demos, and many other fun events. For more information, visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, February 28 –

ESOL Conversation Group. Adult participants ages 18 and up are invited to practice their English with the weekly conversation group. The group meets every Monday evening through Zoom. Those interested should email [email protected] for their Zoom invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library volunteers. 7 — 8:30 p.m.



City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Those interested in speaking can sign up at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. All members of the public may view the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1 –

Green Eggs and Ham Take and Make. Visitors are invited to Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library to pick up a kit to take home and play a word game with Green Eggs and Ham. Suitable for all ages. All day event. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).



Basic Computer and Internet Skills. Those interested in learning basic computer and Internet skills are invited to Thomas Jefferson Public Library for an afternoon session with the library’s technology volunteers. Geared towards adult participants. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 1 — 2 p.m.



Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 –

Needlecraft Circles. For those interested in hands-on crafts, the Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting needlecraft lessons each Wednesday. Geared towards adult participants; supplies provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.



Afterschool Activities and Adventures. After School Activities and Adventures is the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It may be games, activities, or crafts but it’s always a fun surprise. Ages 6 — 12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.



Drag Bingo at Clare & Don’s. Clare & Don’s hosts Drag Bingo the first Wednesday of every month, featuring prizes and an evening of drag performances. Bingo mainstays Lips Maccin, Katja Attenshun and Chasen Attenshun will take part. $5 per bingo board. For more information, call (703) 532 – 9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church.) 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, February 24 –

Hot Buttered Elvis, Alpha Dog Blues, and Monster Madhouse. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Shaken Woods. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Sister Hazel. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Friday, February 25 –

George Harrison Tribute. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Big Tow. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.



The Second City. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.



Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Wicked Jezabel Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



The Legwarmers: DC’s Biggest 80’s Retro Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Jameson Green Band. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, February 26 –

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Ladywood. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.



Wayne Krantz ft. Keith Carlock & Tim Lefebvre. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



The Rockits. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Sean Tracy Trio. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, February 27 –

Crossfire Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Jammin’ Java’s Songwriter Circle: A Tribute to The Beatles & Love Songs. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Just For Fun Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, February 28 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, March 2 –

The Mallett Brothers Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



SON VOLT with Jesse Farrar. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, February 24 –

Girls of Madison Street (Running Through Mar. 6). A tight-knit family of African American sisters confronts hidden truths and well-kept secrets as they come together for their mother’s funeral. Conflicts emerge, tensions flare, but they soon learn that the bonds of sisterhood know no bounds. A “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” premiere from Iyona Blake, presented by Creative Cauldron. Patrons must wear masks. Social distancing between parties and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone ages 5 and above. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/girls-of-madison-street.html. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. (410 S. Maple St., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Tuesday, March 1 –

daphne’s dive (Running through Mar. 20). Focusing on a neighborhood watering hole run by the warm and enterprising Daphne, this production pays tribute to found family, highlighting a disparate band of society’s outsiders. Over the course of nearly twenty years, they drink, dance, rejoice, and grieve together in a captivating weave of interconnection. Tickets can be purchased online at sigtheatre.org. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.) 703-820-9771

Wednesday, March 2 –

Recording of Leaving Bedrooms. Leaving Bedrooms is a journey of romantic recovery in four scenes, with each scene taking place in a different bedroom. For those who were not able to make the live show, Nova Nightsky Theater will be presenting a recording of Leaving Bedrooms on Wednesday, Mar. 2, at 7 p.m. RSVP online at novanightskytheater.com/event-details/recording-of-leaving-bedrooms.