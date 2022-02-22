In Memoriam: Dr. James “Jimmy” Joseph Fargo

Dr. James Joseph Fargo, DDS, aka Jimmy, 73, passed away January 26, 2022 in Germantown, WI from complications of cancer.



Jim was with family and friends when he died at his brother John’s home.



Jim was born August 30, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Mary C (Frkovich) and Joseph J. Fargo. He graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee, class of 1966.



Jim joined the US Army and was a Vietnam Combat Veteran, serving in the US Army Corp of Engineers 18th Brigade; 20th Combat Engineering Battalion; and the 815th Construction Battalion as a surveyor in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.



After returning to Virginia, he married Antoinette M. Yeash on November 22, 1969 at her home in Brownsville, PA. They resided in Arlington, VA, where Jim attended American University and worked for the Virginia Electric Power Company. Jim entered Georgetown University and graduated as a Dentist, class of 1981.



His dental practice was in Falls Church, VA, for over 30 years until his retirement. Jim was an avid golfer and organic gardener, writing many articles on gardening.



He was one of seven children. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph J. Fargo, sister Michalene M. Kilbusy, brother Frederick L. Fargo, and former wife Antoinette M. Fargo. He is survived by his sister Patricia M. Goff of Roswell, NM; brother John A. and Susan Fargo of Longmont, CO; brother Gregory A. Fargo of Thousand Oaks, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim had no children. He moved to Wisconsin four years ago.



Jim will be greatly missed by two special friends, Jennie Jonasey and Kerin Knudsen of Falls Church, VA, along with many colleagues and our entire family. No services are planned per his wishes.