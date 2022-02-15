Letter to the Editor: Thank You to Our Teachers

Editor,



I hope our new governor has a contingency plan for Virginia if there is an exodus of teachers from our state. I doubt we will know, since he apparently refuses to be transparent over the threatening teacher email hotline. Whether he supports public, private, or charter schools…we should be focusing our resources on retaining teachers. Yet, our tax dollars are funding an email operation that I’m sure has them feeling stressed. I would prefer my tax dollars to help our teachers financially and professionally. Where is the email tip line for teachers to write in about feeling threatened by parents or students, Governor? I am grateful for our teachers and administrators in FCCPS. Thank you for all you do and please know there are parents out here that care about you!

Lindsay Potts

Falls Church