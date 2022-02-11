Beyer Votes to Improve USPS Mail Delivery

Tuesday U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Falls Church voted to improve mail delivery and strengthen the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with the Postal Service Reform Act, which passed on a bipartisan vote. The bill now heads to the Senate for further consideration.



The Postal Service Reform Act directs billions in funding to USPS, and would make reforms to increase performance transparency and create new sources of revenue, strengthening the financial footing of USPS. Northern Virginians have reported widespread delays and problems with mail delivery in recent years.



“The U.S. Postal Service provides a crucial service that Americans depend on for delivery of their prescriptions, paychecks, and much more, but that service has been severely stretched,” Beyer said. “The Postal Service Reform Act is strong bipartisan legislation that will help solve problems with mail delivery across the country and in our local community. The pandemic worsened decades of underinvestment and onerous financial restrictions, putting an unsustainable strain on this key government agency, which Northern Virginians have felt keenly. The Postal Service Reform Act will ensure that Americans can rely on USPS for reliable, nationwide mail service for generations to come.”