Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Ashidda February 9, 2022 10:00 AM by FCNP.com I met Ashidda, a 2 year resident of Falls Church, at the bus stop outside the 4 P's in the middle of her day of job hunting. Though many 'Help Wanted' signs adorn store fronts along West Broad Street, she has been frustrated about the lack of call backs she hasn't gotten. Still she remains optimistic with her parting words, "Prayer is your most powerful weapon no matter what happens." (Photo: J. Michael Whalen).