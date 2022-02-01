Letter to the Editor: In Support of Farrell Kelly’s Guest Commentary

Editor,



I teach at Meridian High School and want to commend Farrell Kelly on his guest commentary in last week’s NP. He eloquently expressed so many of the thoughts and feelings I’ve been having in response to the Governor’s order regarding masks. I completely agree that this is an opportunity to show that we as a community and individuals care about one another by taking actions that consider the benefit for all of us. Wearing a mask is an important Covid mitigation step and a way for each of us to do something for each other and the greater good of all, which is a core value worth teaching by example.



Marc Robarge

Falls Church