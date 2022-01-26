Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA
The ordinance referenced below was given
first reading on January 10, 2022. A public
hearing, second reading, and final City Council
action is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24,
2022 at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the
matters may be heard.
(TO22-01) ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE
2038 REGARDING THE BUDGET
OF EXPENDITURES AND REVENUES,
APPROPRIATING FUNDS FOR FISCAL
YEAR 2022 FOR THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
FUND
The proposed ordinance would amend the
FY2022 budget to appropriate grant revenues
and Affordable Housing Fund match money
and transfer money to the Economic Development
Authority for the purchase of specific
affordable housing units.
Public hearings are scheduled be held in City
Council Chambers, City Hall, 300 Park Ave.,
Falls Church, VA. The public may sign up at
the meeting or sign up to speak remotely at
www.fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment before
noon on the day of the meeting. Written
public hearing comments may be sent until
noon on the day of the meeting to [email protected]
fallschurchva.gov.
If it is deemed necessary to convene the
meeting virtually because of the COVID-19
emergency, public hearings will be held
electronically. The public may sign up to
speak remotely at www.fallschurchva.gov/
PublicComment before noon on the day of
the meeting. Council members attend virtual
meetings through electronic means and
members of the public may view the meeting
at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings.
For copies of legislation, contact the City
Clerk’s office at 703-248-5014 or [email protected]
fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church
is committed to the letter and spirit of the
Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a
reasonable accommodation for any type of
disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).
CELESTE HEATH,
CITY CLERK