Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The ordinance referenced below was given

first reading on January 10, 2022. A public

hearing, second reading, and final City Council

action is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24,

2022 at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the

matters may be heard.

(TO22-01) ORDINANCE TO AMEND ORDINANCE

2038 REGARDING THE BUDGET

OF EXPENDITURES AND REVENUES,

APPROPRIATING FUNDS FOR FISCAL

YEAR 2022 FOR THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

FUND

The proposed ordinance would amend the

FY2022 budget to appropriate grant revenues

and Affordable Housing Fund match money

and transfer money to the Economic Development

Authority for the purchase of specific

affordable housing units.

Public hearings are scheduled be held in City

Council Chambers, City Hall, 300 Park Ave.,

Falls Church, VA. The public may sign up at

the meeting or sign up to speak remotely at

www.fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment before

noon on the day of the meeting. Written

public hearing comments may be sent until

noon on the day of the meeting to [email protected]

fallschurchva.gov.

If it is deemed necessary to convene the

meeting virtually because of the COVID-19

emergency, public hearings will be held

electronically. The public may sign up to

speak remotely at www.fallschurchva.gov/

PublicComment before noon on the day of

the meeting. Council members attend virtual

meetings through electronic means and

members of the public may view the meeting

at www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings.

For copies of legislation, contact the City

Clerk’s office at 703-248-5014 or [email protected]

fallschurchva.gov. The City of Falls Church

is committed to the letter and spirit of the

Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a

reasonable accommodation for any type of

disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).

CELESTE HEATH,

CITY CLERK