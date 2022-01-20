Falls Church Calendar: January 20 — 26, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, January 20 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0—18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Join Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Friday, January 21 –

Dreamcatcher DIY. Come make a DIY Dreamcatcher to give you sweet dreams at Tysons-Pimmit Library. All materials provided. Ages 5—16. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).4 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 –

History Outside the Box. Do you like quilting? Do you like dancing? Want to learn about Native American storytelling, histories & culture? Then come meet T Carter & Joe Gaines at Thomas Jefferson Library. This event includes a colorful variety of quilts inspired by Native American and Indigenous history, culture and lifeways. Through star quilts, wildlife applique and beadwork, T shares stories passed down by the oral tradition, and exposes hidden history. Joe Gaines from the Choctaw Nation will provide traditional singing, drumming and a fun dance lesson. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10 — 11:30 a.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0—5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Kids in Motion. Come join Tysons-Pimmit Library for motion and movement. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy fitness habits and empowers them to enjoy movement and fitness. Come dressed ready to move. Presented by the Junior League of Northern Virginia. This is for ages 3—8 with one parent, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Due to space limitations, the library only has room for one adult with each registered child. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 –

Monday, January 24 –

Maker Mondays. Let your imagination run wild as you build and create with our Lego, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more at Thomas Jefferson Library. For school-age children. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Wednesday, January 26 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3—5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft. Supplies provided. This event is for adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 6 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

tick tick… BOOM! The MHS VPA department has been hard at work preparing for its first musical in the new high school — ”tick tick…BOOM!’ with Covid protocols in place. To that end, they require that the cast, pit and crew wear masks at all times, with the exception of the three leads. Those three students will mask whenever they are not on stage. The three leads will participate in daily antigen testing before the show. These are how they are working to protect students and staff during this time of high transmission. The show will take place Thursday, January 20 — Saturday, January 22 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. For more information, see Tuesday’s edition of the Morning Announcements or visit mhs.fccps.org. (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, January 20 –

Keb’ Mo’ Band with the Brother Brothers. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Led Kaapana, & Herb Ohta Jr. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Jimi Smooth & the Hit Time. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, January 21 –.

Beatle Jam Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Keb’ Mo’ Band with the Brother Brothers. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Cory Branan with Minks Miracle Medicine. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wicked Jezabel. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, January 22 –

Tunematics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Red Not Chili Peppers with Gordon Sterling & the People. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12 — $15. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Albert Lee with Ben McNulty. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – $35. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Route 66 Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jameson Green Band. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, January 23 –

The Spanish Hour. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $44+. 3 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Julia Kasdorf & Ira Gitlin. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Josh Abbott Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Signal Fire with Seranation and Riley Kerns. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Something County. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, January 24 –

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

J. Brown. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, January 25 –

Open Mic with Josh and Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, January 26 –

Sweet Honey in the Rock. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Smylin Jack Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $68+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.A Shrewdness of Apes with Unsullied and Cursor. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.