In Memoriam: Stephen (Steve) Bottock Jr.

Stephen (Steve) Bottock Jr. passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2021. He was a devoted husband and father, and a proud resident of Falls Church City where he contributed his time and skills for the benefit of others.



Steve was born to Stephen and Helen (née Souka) Bottock in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania in 1950. His family moved to Levittown when he was young, and he graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1968. He then graduated from Penn State University with a degree in accounting in 1972.



Shortly thereafter he moved to Washington, D.C. to pursue his career. He met his wife Paula Clary at a downtown bar and they wed in 1979. They were blessed with their first daughter Kaitlin in 1986, and their second daughter Taylor in 1992. His heart grew fuller with the arrival of grandchildren in recent years. Steve would say his biggest accomplishment was his family. He loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren with all his heart.



Paula and Steve moved to Falls Church City in 1998 so that their girls could attend the wonderful Little City schools. Once here, Steve was an involved community member. He chaperoned school field trips, led Girl Scout camping trips, coached rec basketball and lacrosse teams, and tended the concession stand at the high school, slinging hot dogs and sausages even when his daughters were not on the field. He would tell you that one of his greatest accomplishments was being dubbed a Mason (now Meridian) “grillmaster.” He was always generous with his time and skills, including those as an accountant.



Steve was a kind and caring person who loved his family and friends. He spent his time listening to music, dancing, volunteering, watching sports (especially his Nittany Lions and Philly Eagles — Fly Eagles Fly!), and watching his grandchildren run wild. He also had a deep love for animals, especially the family dog Choco who Steve always joked was his “son.” Steve was a firm believer in equality for all, treating everyone with kindness and forgiving any wrongdoing, no matter how egregious.



Steve is survived by his wife Paula, daughters Taylor Clary Bottock and Kaitlin Clary Bottock (Andrew Van Duzer), two grandchildren Nora and Joseph, sister Elaine Breuers (Bernard), sister Marilyn Cach (Stanley), brother Greg Bottock, nephews Derek Breuers (Leah), Kyle Phillips, Hunter Crump (Heather), and Cullen Bottock, and nieces Stacy Breuers (Pat Gostomski) and Kacie Casey (Cameron). He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Stephanie Bottock.



A memorial service will be held at Saint James Catholic Church in Falls Church on January 15. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Falls Church Education Fund in Stephen’s name (see http://www.fcedf.org/donate.html for instructions on making a donation).