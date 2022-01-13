Falls Church Calendar: January 13 — 19, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, January 13 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Visit Woodrow Wilson Library with your little ones to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 15 –

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy our in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy.Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0 — 5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Family Movie Night: Jumanji (1995). Kick off the new year with your family at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing Jumanji (1995). This movie is rated PG. This program is for all ages. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4 — 6 p.m.

Monday, January 17 –

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March/Program. You’re invited to the 4th Annual March & Program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s theme is Save Our Democracy • Vote. The March begins at the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument and proceeds on Maple Avenue to The Falls Church Episcopal where a post-March program will be held. For more details, visit tinnerhill.org. (455 South Washington Street, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Tuesday, January 18 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Ages birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

New Year Movie Night: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Bring in the New Year at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing of the 2017 movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This movie is rated PG-13. This program is for ages 13 and up. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 6 — 9 p.m.

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 19 –

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft for adults. Supplies provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12 Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting. Join TAB to share ideas to improve teen programming and earn volunteer credit at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Grades 7 — 12. Pick up an application at the information desk or email [email protected] for more information. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 7 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, January 13 –

U2Topia: U2 Tribute. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Musiq Soul Child. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Sol Roots Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, January 14 –

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Eddie from Ohio. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

80s Glow Party with DJ D. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $35 — $40. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Swamp Dog Blues. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bruce in the USA: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25 — $30. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Saturday, January 15 –

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shartel and Hume Band. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Eddie from Ohio. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Born Cross Eyed: Grateful Dead Tribute. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Eye Witness Blues Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bruce in the USA: Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25 — $30. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brad Rhodes. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, January 16 –

Special Birthday. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Band Battle Prelims: Night 1. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Eddie from Ohio. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, January 17 –

Band Battle Prelims: Night 2. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Travis Tritt. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $95. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, January 18 –

Battle of the Bands Prelims: Night 3. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Travis Tritt. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $95. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic with Andy and Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, January 19 –

Battle of the Bands Prelims: Night 4. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Keb’ Mo’ Band with the Brother Brothers.The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic with Bob and Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.