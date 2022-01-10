New Year, New You Fitness Guide

For many, a new year means creating a list of resolutions to keep throughout the year— particularly when it comes to getting in shape, working out more or just being more healthy in general are some of the most common resolutions.



Everyone’s fitness journey is different. According to research by RunRepeat, 50% of people quit their gym membership after six months so finding the type of workout that works best for you is important.



Falls Church is filled with a wide variety of gyms, personal trainers and workout classes to help you get started or continue your fitness journey.



FIT4MOM Falls Church Vienna Fairfax offers workouts for mothers seven days a week in multiple formats with classes as short as 10 minutes, gentle stretching classes, strength training, HIIT and offers Run Club Coaching multiple times a year. In addition to fitness classes, FIT4MOM provides social and emotional support through their “Mom Squad,” which offers playdates, field trips, educational events for moms and kids, Moms’ Nights Outs, and gives back to the community through sponsorships, volunteering and hosting events like diaper drives. This is perfect for moms with a busy schedule who still want to make time for themselves and their health.



You can contact owner Jaclyn Robertson at [email protected] or general manager Amy Currier at [email protected] for more information.



Jazzercise is another great option if you’re looking for group classes with offerings both in person and virtually. These classes incorporate HIIT cardio dance moves with strength training for a full-body workout with classes for those at any level. Jazzercise is currently offering a special for the new year which includes a 30-day digital wellness plan and access to On Demand for one month with the purchase of any recurring monthly membership. This deal is available through Friday, January 7th.



Jazzercise of Falls Church is located at 513 W. Broad Street. Call 703-237-9000 or email [email protected] for more details. A class schedule and more information can be found at jazzercise.com/location/falls-church-jazzercise.



If you’re looking for a little more guidance, a personal trainer might be the way to go. Functional Fitness VA offers virtual and on-site personal training, kettlebell instruction and sports-specific training in addition to group classes. They also have partnerships with other health professionals offering services such as physical therapy, cupping and more to keep you meet all of your health goals.



Functional Fitness VA is located at 350 S. Washington St. #2. For more information, visit functionalfitnessva.com.



Fit Theorem aims to transform lives, minds, bodies and spirits through fitness. They offer kickboxing classes as well as kettlebell/kickboxing classes. Classes require registration in advance with a maximum of 18 people to allow for safe social distancing. They are currently offering a special which includes three free classes, an InBody Scan and a nutrition consultation.



Fit Theorem is located at 6138-B Arlington Blvd. For more information, call 571-771-2080 or email [email protected] You can also visit fittheorem.com/fallschurch/ to send them a message with any questions.



Capstone Performance aims to bridge the gap between an athletes on-field and off-field training by prioritizing an athlete’s mobility, stability, speed, strength, power, conditioning, nutrition and recovery. You can schedule an evaluation to help set goals for your training before getting started and receive a complimentary group training session. They offer group, partner, private and team sessions.



Capstone Performance Training is located at 444 W. Broad St., Suite B. For more information, visit their website at capstoneperformancetraining.com.



Whether you’re already a pilates pro or a beginner, Betty Body Pilates offers programs based on your personal needs and desires. Their instructors come from a variety of different backgrounds from physical therapy to martial arts. They currently offer both private and partner sessions as well as reformer and tower classes for groups.



Better Body is located at 105 E. Annandale Rd., Unit 210. You can find out more about their services at betterbodystudio.com or email [email protected]



If crossfit is more your speed, the Little City has you covered! Tinner Hill Crossfit offers programs for both beginners (those with less than two years of crossfit experience) and veterans (those with two or more years of experience). For those looking to work out from home, they also offer virtual training and have videos available on their website to guide you through various workouts.



Tinner Hill Crossfit is located at 336 S. Washington St. For more information on the services they offer, visit tinnerhillcrossfit.com.



If yoga is more your pace, The Yogi Underground offers a wide variety of yoga classes, both in person and virtually. This studio aims to create a safe space for discovery, whether you are just starting out with yoga or are a seasoned pro. New students can get 30 days of classes for $30 by registering online on their website!



The Yogi Underground is located at 450 N. Washington St. For more information, visit email [email protected] or visit theyogiunderground.com. Class passes and gift certificates are also available.



Looking to try out boxing or kickboxing? TITLE Boxing Club can provide a full body workout. Sessions are offered anywhere from 30 minutes to 75 so you can find something that fits in with your schedule. The studio is dedicated to giving people of all ages, all bodies, and all abilities the most empowering workout of their lives. They also offer a variety of different membership options depending on how often you’re looking to get a workout in.



TITLE Boxing Club is located at 450 N. Washington St. To learn more about their offerings or schedule a workout, visit titleboxingclub.com/falls-church-va/.



If you’re in need of physical therapy, Body Dynamics Inc. works beyond just a rehab checklist to help you get back to where you need to be. They have a team of fitness trainers and medical professionals that collaborate to help bring you the best care possible. One-on-one appointments are offered in addition to small groups depending on your needs, as well as assessments and special programs.



Body Dynamics Inc. is located at 410 S. Maple St. Email [email protected] with any questions or visit bodydynamicsinc.com for more information.



Looking to try out barre? Pure Barre offers one free class for those who are new to barre! Barre uses techniques from ballet, pilates and yoga for a low-impact, high-intensity workout for your whole body. There are a variety of different classes using weights, resistance bands and other tools. You can also check out their app for class times and availability.



Pure Barre is located at 2121 N. Westmoreland St. More information can be found online at purebarre.com/location/falls-church-va.



If you’re more interested in working out alone and in need of a gym, there are plenty of those too. Falls Church is home to a 24 Hour Fitness and a Planet Fitness in addition to all of the specialized gyms in the area offering more specific workouts and classes.



Whatever kind of workout you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it in Falls Church. Happy New Year!