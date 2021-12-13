F.C. Native David Meredith Named CEO of Automation Leader Boomi

Monday, Dec. 13 — Falls Church Native David Meredith, the CEO of Everbridge has been named CEO of Boomi, an intelligent connectivity and automation leader, it was announced this morning. He has been appointed CEO by a appointment of Boomi’s Board of Directors effective January 31, 2022.

Meredith comes to Boomi from NASDAQ-listed Everbridge, where during his tenure as CEO, the company experienced rapid revenue growth. He brings to Boomi over 25 years of executive leadership across both multi-billion-dollar public companies as well as private equity-backed technology platforms. Meredith will succeed Chris McNabb, who plans to retire.