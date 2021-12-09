Falls Church Calendar: December 9 — 15, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, December 9 –

Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Connection. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is changing it up this month with a special opportunity. Promote your business before the workday even begins. The format of the Breakfast Connection gives attendees a chance to bring their business to the table, literally. This event focuses on roundtable power networking. This Breakfast is with the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, and will double your connections! The fee includes a continental breakfast. Registration is required. (1999 Richmond Highway, Arlington). 7:30 — 9 a.m.

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0 — 18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five & Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Join Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Friday, December 10 –

Snow Slime Making. There’s no snow outside yet so join Tysons-Pimmit Library to make some of your own. Ages 6 — 12. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kids in the Kitchen. Come join Tysons-Pimmit Library outside for a fun nutrition lesson and a healthy snack! This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy eating habits and learn basic cooking skills. Snack ingredients are provided (may include nuts), just come ready to learn and have fun. This is for ages 3 — 8 with one parent, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Due to space limitations we only have room for one adult with each registered child. All employees and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear a mask while inside all Fairfax County facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Room capacity will be limited to 40 people. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Winter Wreath-Making Workshop. Welcome the season’s change this winter with a festive homemade wreath at Tysons-Pimmit Library. All supplies will be provided, just bring your creativity. This event is for adults. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 –

Psychic Connections in Criminal Investigations. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for stories of unconventional investigations of unsolved crimes. Psychic detective Noreen Renier, a veteran of over 600 cases, will speak about her investigative work. For decades she has participated in cases for the police and FBI using her psychic insights to help solve crimes and find missing persons when conventional methods couldn’t. Her work has been featured on many platforms including Larry King, Court TV, 48 Hours, and America’s Most Wanted. Books will be available for purchase and signing afterwards. Readers of true crime and stories of the paranormal will be sure to enjoy this lecture! This event is for adults and teens. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Washington Sinfonietta Family Holiday Concert. The Washington Sinfonietta returns to the stage with its annual Family Holiday Concert — a joyful musical celebration that has come to be beloved in and around the Falls Church community! Under the baton of Music Director Joel Lazar, the orchestra will perform timeless classics and festive tunes ranging from “Greensleeves” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite”, to “Sleigh Ride” and choruses from Handel’s immortal “Messiah”. The program will also feature the talented George Mason High School Chamber Singers, an audience holiday carol sing-along, and a visit from Santa! Admission is free for adults and children of all ages. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative test within 72 hours required – please visit washingtonsinfonietta.org for full details and more information. (166 E. Broad St., Falls Church). 4 — 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 13 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library with your preschooler for storytime. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Please check in at the information desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Reception for Incoming and Outgoing City Council Members. The public is invited to attend a reception honoring newly elected Council Member Caroline S. Lian; reelected Council Members Marybeth Connelly, Debora Schantz-Hiscott, and David F. Snyder; and outgoing Council Member Ross Litkenhous. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Polar Express Pajama Party. Put on your coziest pajamas, snuggle with your favorite stuffed animal, pull up a soft blanket and join Mary Riley Styles Library for a ride on the Polar Express! This annual program is open to students in Grades K — 5. Registration and masks required. Pajamas, stuffed animals, pillows, and blankets are welcome. Hot cocoa, peppermint sticks, and popcorn will be served. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts. It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Santamobile. The City of Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce that the popular Santamobile will once again make its way through the City of Falls Church and neighboring communities this year. On Wednesday the 15, the Santamobile will be making its way through South of W. Broad Street in the St. James Cemetery and Virginia Forest neighborhoods up to and including Seaton Lane and S. Oak south of the Tripps Run bridge. To see more details and the routes, visit fallschurchfire.org/santamobile. (South of W. Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 — 9:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board. Join TAB at Tysons-Pimmit Library to share ideas to improve teen programming and earn volunteer credit. Grades 7 — 12. Pick up an application at the information desk or email [email protected] for more information. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Sunday, December 12 –

Conversation with Delegate Marcus Simon. The Falls Church League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual conversation with Marcus Simon, who represents Falls Church in the Virginia House of Delegates, on Sunday, December 12 at 3:00 pm. Delegate Simon will be providing a preview of the upcoming session of the General Assembly and will also be discussing current issues within the Commonwealth. The program is open to the public and questions from the audience are encouraged. You may register to attend this event by going to Eventbrite.com or by emailing Barbara Lipsky, [email protected]

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, December 9 –

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

KT Tunstall with Haley Johnsen. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

U2Topia. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Born Cross Eyed. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, December 10 –

Josh Allen Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Liz Taylor and the Husbands. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Maggie Rose. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Parthenon Huxley & His Ridiculous Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Roadducks. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rob Hornfeck Enterprise. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, December 11 –

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Willy Porter. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Dukes. Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Game Over Man. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Hackensaw Boys. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $17 — $20. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Curtis Knocking Christmas Show. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, December 12 –

Daryl Davis & Patsy’s Holiday Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Eyes of the Nile. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $ 12 — $15. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, December 13 –

Tom Saputo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sweet Yoder. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tuesday, December 14 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shaun Cassidy. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, December 15 –

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Street Corner Symphony. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

A John Waters Christmas. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

The Christmas Angel. Based on a little-known 1910 novel by Abbey Farwell Brown, this tale about an elderly spinster and her heartwarming transformation into the Christmas spirit echo Dickens and the journey of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Creative Cauldron’s award-winning creative team, Conner and Smith, put their signature stamp on what is sure to become another classic Christmas show. This production features adult professionals and students enrolled in the Musical Theater Pre-Professional Training program. Please note: all patrons must wear masks. Social distancing and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for everyone 12 and over. Performances take place from December 9 — 19 with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (410 South Maple Ave., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. In this holiday favorite, Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school in this play by Providence Players. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So, when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Suitable for children and families. Performances will take place December 10 — 19 with performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church). 703-425-6782.