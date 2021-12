A car accident occurred today Dec. 3, sometime between 3-3:30 am where a single car struck a pole near 300 N. Washington Street. There were no injuries reported and the car was towed away. Dominion crews had been working since 3:30 am to restore power to more than 224 costumers who lost power. Below is a map of the affected area. Dominion Power is now reporting there are no more outages.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn