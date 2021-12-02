In Memoriam: Christopher Anthony Cistaro

The world lost one of its brightest souls on November 17, 2021 with the passing of Christopher Anthony Cistaro. A longtime Arlington resident, and recently Falls Church, Chris had a huge heart and an insatiable zest for life.

A graduate of The Tilton School, Chris attended West Virginia Wesleyan College and Northern Virginia Community College. Chris was an accomplished IT professional who spent over a decade at Apple prior to joining Deloitte earlier this year. His proudest professional accomplishment, however, combined his affinity for technology with his love for hockey, was his years with the Washington Capitals. Chris spent almost five years in the team video department, where he was part of the Caps’ 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. All those close to Chris know how much that championship ring meant to him and the sense of pride he had when wearing it. Chris owed his longtime love of hockey and of the Capitals to his mother, who accompanied him to practices, tournaments and Caps games.

His mother, Nguyen Kimchi, instilled in him the importance of family, truth, communication and connectedness. Chris and his mom were more than just mother and son; they were kindred spirits who were comfortable talking about any subject. From hockey to homework, their shared pride of Vietnamese heritage or causes that champion the rights of all people, their connection was undeniable. His greatest passions in life were ignited with Kimchi.

Chris was also captivated by the magic of Walt Disney and took frequent trips to Disney World and Disneyland. He, like so many who love Disney, embraced his inner child while vacationing there, using it as a means to disconnect and reset while enjoying time with many close friends he made in the community. Chris had the personality of Aladdin, the heart of Woody, the sense of humor of Olaf, the charisma of Prince Charming, the quick wit of Han Solo, and the endearment of Mickey Mouse himself.

Chris was always one to go out of his way to be there for his family and friends. He lived in the moment and formed meaningful relationships in all walks of his life. He is survived by his mother Kimchi Nguyen, as well as countless family, friends, colleagues, and other loved ones. His loss leaves a hole in the hearts of so many but there is comfort in knowing how much love, compassion, and thoughtfulness he brought to the world in his 36 years. Chris will always be with us.

A celebration of Chris’ life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Advent Funeral Home. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in the form of a donation to the American Cancer Society.