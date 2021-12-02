Falls Church Calendar: December 2 — 8, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, December 2 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0 — 18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills.Best suited for ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Friday, December 3 –

Tysons-Pimmit Library Friends Booksale. Come and find some gems at Tysons-Pimmit Library’s used book sale. This event will take place Friday — Sunday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. each day. Sunday is the used book bag sale — fill a bag for just $10. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Origami Snowflake Making. Come make some fun snowflakes to use for holiday/winter decor at Tysons-Pimmit Library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 6 p.m.

Tree Fest. This event showcases a display of trees creatively decorated for the holidays. Funds for the organizations represented will be raised via donations and a silent auction, presenting you with an opportunity to win the tree of your choice. Members of the Meridian High School Chorus will perform followed by a performance by the Band. (105 West Broad St.). 5 — 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Holiday Gift and Craft Show: Day 1. Shop from local crafters, jewelry makers, potters, and more at this two-day event. A Children’s Shoppe on Saturday as well as entertainment and raffles both days round out this special event. Deck the halls during the holiday season with special gifts from the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show at the Falls Church Community Center. More than 50 crafters and merchants show their wares selling unique handmade items, baked goods, and more. Enjoy music from the Chamber Singers from 12 — 1 p.m., and then the Oak Street Elementary Fifth Grade Band from 1 p.m. — 1:30 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced on the loudspeaker in the Community Center and winners will get to choose from a variety of items donated by the Gift and Craft Show vendors. (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Children’s Shoppe. Children can visit the Children’s Holiday Shoppe in a new location this year — at the Community Center. With the help of volunteers, kids can pick out gifts ($6 and less) for their friends and family. Volunteers can also wrap the gifts for free! Hosted by the Friends of Cherry Hill Farmhouse. This takes place within the Holiday Gift and Craft Show, but note the special hours. (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy our in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0 — 5. Share the joy of playful learning together! Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language at Tysons-Pimmit Library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Tree Fest. This event showcases a display of trees creatively decorated for the holidays. Funds for the organizations represented will be raised via donations and a silent auction, presenting you with an opportunity to win the tree of your choice. (105 West Broad St.). 1 — 9 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 –

Holiday Gift and Craft Show: Day 2. Shop from local crafters, jewelry makers, potters, and more at this two-day event. A Children’s Shoppe on Saturday as well as entertainment and raffles both days round out this special event. Deck the halls during the holiday season with special gifts from the annual Holiday Gift and Craft Show at the Falls Church Community Center. More than 50 crafters and merchants show their wares selling unique handmade items, baked goods, and more. The Meridian High School Ensembles will perform from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced on the loudspeaker in the Community Center and winners will get to choose from a variety of items donated by the Gift and Craft Show vendors. (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Monday, December 6 –

Maker Monday. Let your imagination run wild as you build and create with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more at Thomas Jefferson Library. For school-age children. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 7 –

Create Your Own Winter Bookmark. Create bookmarks using winter scenes, your own drawings or words, stickers and ribbons at Woodrow Wilson Library. Bookmarks will be laminated to make them more durable and attractive. Registration is required. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church).10:30 — 11 a.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts. It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Children ages 0 — 7 and their families are welcome to come in their pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, December 2 –

EmiSunshine. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Squirrel Nut Zippers. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, December 3-

Josh Allen & Garrett Aldan Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MJP Power Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Christmas with Cantus: Lessons and Carols for Our Time. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $44. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Chris Botti. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $110. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Fabulous Dialtones: Holiday Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Shartel and Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lez Zeppelin. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $27 — $52. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Willem Dicke. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, December 4 –

Memphis Gold & the Scrap Iron Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Blue Book Value Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Chris Botti. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $110. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Bad Influence. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Legwarmers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Franklin Music. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, December 5 –

Jazz/Blues Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Steel Wheels. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 — 30. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Dar Williams. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf’s Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, December 7 –

Alice Phoebe Lou. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 — $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

America. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $99.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, December 8

Eric Benet. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THEATRE & ARTS

Joy: A Classic Brass Christmas

This annual favorite from Choralis celebrates the holidays with a stunning can- dlelight processional and both old and new music from around the world. Selections will include a work from our award-winning CD, “In Winter’s Arms: Seasonal Music by Bob Chilcott.” Peppered throughout the concert are audience carol sing-alongs, adding a joyful finishing touch to the festivities. To purchase tickets and find out more information, visit the Choralis website at https://choralis.org/. (5 Thomas Circle NW, Washington, D.C.)

The Princess and the Pea

With some movie magic by Margie Jervis and music by Conner and Smith and the live stream studio donated by the community last Giving Tuesday, The Princess and the Pea has come to life as a fantastic movie musical. Filmed outdoors and socially distanced and crafted along with the cast, this is a musical adventure that celebrates the Learning Theater Program and the triumph of creativity during Covid-19. This streams for free on Creative Cauldron’s website (creativecauldron.org/) and their YouTube Channel on Saturday, December 4, at 5:30 pm. All are welcome. Any donations made in support of this broadcast go to supporting their educational programs!