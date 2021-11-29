F.C. Announces Hire Of New Assessor

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields announced today that Erwving Bailey has been hired as the new Assessor of Real Estate for the City of Falls Church, starting Dec. 20.

Bailey comes from Arlington County Department of Real Estate Assessment with over thirteen years of experience in real property tax assessments. During his tenure with Arlington County, he was a Senior Appraiser and Commercial Assessment Supervisor. Bailey earned the designations of Residential Evaluation Specialist (RES) and Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS) through the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO). An IAAO professional designation is a symbol of knowledge, experience and competence recognized around the globe. Erwving earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Auburn University and his Master’s in Business Administration from Troy University.

“We are so pleased to welcome Bailey in this important role of Real Estate Assessor. His expertise and knowledge of the local real estate market will be of great value and we look forward to working with him in the City of Falls Church” stated City Chief Financial Officer Kiran Bawa.