Meridian High School Field Hockey Completes Season

The field hockey team at Meridian High closed out its season with a loss to Tabb High School in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Tabb went on to win the state title.



The Mustangs qualified for the state tournament for only the third time in history, advancing in the district tournament with a 1-0 victory over Fauquier High and advanced to the regionals that featured a double overtime win against Culpepper High.



Named to the all region first team were seniors Sarah Ettinger and Eleanor Gleser, while named to the second team were senior Caroline Sherard and junior Mia Meyer. Coach Anne Steenhoek was named Northwestern District coach of the year.



Meanwhile, Mustang alum Ashley Zigler is now a freshman playing at Trinity College in Connecticut which is heading to the final four tournament this weekend.