Fairfax County Health Dept. Issues Statement on F.C. Covid Data

The Fairfax County Health Department, which covers Falls Church on matters pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, issued the following statement today regarding confusion with the data being reported about cases in F.C.:

“The Fairfax County Health Dept. is aware that there is an issue with data on the VDH dashboard concerning case numbers in Fairfax City and City of Falls Church. Staff have connected with the Va. Dept. of Health to understand the cause of this anomaly.

“Local health department responders investigated, documented, and reported these cases appropriately; however, due to a technical issue they were not posted accurately to the VDH external data source. We do believe that these are actual cases that took place in these cities however some of them are not recent and, according to our records, are several weeks old. We continue to assist VDH in the investigation and cause of this technical issue.”