All 3 Falls Church Precincts Reporting plus early voting

This is all but provisional and late arriving mail in ballots. (Expected to be less than 100 total.)

City Council: Snyder 3,967, Hiscott 4,248, Connelly 4303, Whitaker 1,885, Lian 3,541, Diaz 1,581

School Board: Shapiro: 2,046, Silverman 3,700, Anderson 2,271, Mooney 1,575, Ortiz 3,391, Tysse 3,666, Gould 3,425