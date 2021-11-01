Falls Church Arts 12th Annual Plein Air Festival Biggest Yet

Hundreds of art lovers and curious onlookers showed up for the Falls Church Arts “Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival competition on Saturday, Oct. 23. Strolling among the easels set up on the Falls Church City Hall grounds, they watched artists create works during the three-hour Quick Draw event and took in the 82 Falls Church City scenes painted outdoors by festival artists during the previous three weeks. While juror Jean Schwartz made her selections, festival visitors chose their favorite artwork, with 442 casting votes for the People’s Choice Award.



Thirty-six artists competed for $4,750 in prizes donated by Falls Church Arts and festival sponsors Beyer Auto Group, Rock Star Realty Group, June Beyer Art, New Editions Consulting, Inc., The Kensington of Falls Church, and The Young Group.



Winning the Rock Star Realty Group’s People’s Choice Award and Artists Choice Award was “The Calm Creek” by Rajendra KC. This work also was the juror’s choice for the Beyer Auto Group Plein Air Prize.



“Mount Hope,” by Tracy Burk captured the New Editions Consulting Prize. The Barb Cram Prize went to Marci Green for “Still Standing” (Cherry Hill Farmhouse).



“Saturday Market” by Robert Gilbert was awarded the Kensington Prize, and Kelly Coffin took home the Young Group Prize for “View of St. James Catholic Church.”



The June Beyer Art Quick Draw Prizes went to Rajendra KC (1st place, “Farmers Market”), Vicky Zhou (2nd place, “Vegetable Stand”), and Theresa Miller (3rd place, “Early Fall”).

Falls Church Arts 2021 Plein Air Festival onlooker admiring triple prize-winning work, “Calm Creek,” by Rajendra KC (Photo courtesy of Shaun van Steyn)

Falls Church Arts 2021 Plein Air Festival results coming in (l. to r.): Keith Thurston, John Ballou, juror Jean Schwartz (Photo courtesy of Shaun van Steyn)

Falls Church Arts 2021 Plein Air Festival juror and happy Young Group Prize winner (l. to r.): juror Jean Schwartz, artist Kelly Coffin (Photo courtesy of Shaun van Steyn)

Falls Church Arts 2021 Plein Air Festival visitors (Photo courtesy of Molly McCracken)

Falls Church Arts 2021 Plein Air Festival awards ceremony (Photo courtesy of Molly McCracken)