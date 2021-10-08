FCCPS Transportation Announcement- Potential Double Runs

Beginning October 12th, some FCCPS bus runs may be delayed due to double runs. The Transportation Department will experience intermittent driver shortages that will require some drivers to do a double run for Mount Daniel, Oak Street, Mary Ellen Henderson and Meridian in the coming weeks. This will not occur every day but may occur on some days where there are not enough drivers to operate all routes. Transportation will work diligently to communicate the affected bus routes at least one day in advance. However, there may be a few occasions where we will not know until that day. FCCPS will include announcements in Morning Announcements, FCCPS Alerts and direct messages to parents. Transportation is continuing to recruit drivers, those interested can find more information at https://sites.google.com/fccps.org/jobs/. FCCPS says that the Transportation Team is working diligently to minimize disruptions, and they thank you for your patience and understanding.

