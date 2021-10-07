News Darien Bates Speaks at Dallas Conference October 7, 2021 3:52 PM by FCNP.com FORMER NEWS-PRESS reporter Darien Bates (right) was a principal panelist at the national FSTEC conference in Dallas last week, along with Joe Guszkowki of Restaurant Business magazine (left) and Pankaj Patra of Brinker International (center). Bates spoke as chief online operations officer for &pizza. They discussed the post-pandemic challenges facing the restaurant industry. (Courtesy photo) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn