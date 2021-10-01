Statement From Speaker Filler-Corn On Being The Target Of Violent Plotting

Richmond, VA – Today, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement in response to the sentencing memo filed yesterday by federal prosecutors in the state of Maryland:

“Yesterday afternoon, I was informed that two men who were arrested for planning violence at Virginia’s capitol prior to Gun Lobby Day on January 20, 2020 had also discussed targeting me as part of their plans. This is extremely disturbing, and it should disturb all Americans. This pattern of using violence to intimidate the leaders and symbols of our democracy undermines the core values of our democracy itself.

“I will continue to represent my constituents and will not be deterred or stopped from serving the people of Virginia. We take threats seriously, and will continue to work to ensure the safety of all public servants and advocates who work in and around the oldest continuously legislating body in the Western hemisphere.

“Virginia has taken bold strides toward becoming a more inclusive society; dismantling systemic racism, antisemitism, and misogyny; and protecting our people from gun violence. Our work has made the Commonwealth safer.

“I want to thank the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies for their work in breaking up this network of domestic terrorists and apprehending these individuals before they committed any acts of violence in Virginia, as well as the US Attorney’s office in Maryland for working to bring them to justice. I would also like to thank the Virginia Capitol Police for their efforts to secure the safety of those in the General Assembly and visitors to our Capitol, and the Virginia State Police and Richmond Police Department for their assistance in keeping the public safe during the General Assembly session.”