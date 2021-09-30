Falls Church Calendar: September 30 — October 6

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Baby Storytime. Parents and their children can join Tysons-Pimmit Library for rhymes, songs, stories and activities to build an early literacy foundation. Meets in person at Tysons Pimmit Library. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis.. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Families can join Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move their feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Best suited for ages birth to four years old. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Sunset Cinema: A League of Their Own. Those interested can join the City’s Recreation and Parks Department for Sunset Cinema in Cherry Hill Park. This week’s movie will be A League of Their Own (rated PG). Visit www.fallschurchva.gov/SunsetCinema for more details. (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:45 — 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Recycling Extravaganza. Residents of Falls Church are welcome to bring items such as paper, clothing, bicycles, hazardous household waste, metals and more. A full list of what items will and will not be accepted can be found on fallschurchva.gov. Proof of residency is required. (217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church) 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Kids In the Kitchen. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library outside for a fun nutrition lesson and a healthy snack. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy eating habits and learn basic cooking skills. Snack ingredients will be provided. Best suited for ages 3-8. Weather permitting this event will be held outdoors in the grass. Limit one adult per child registered. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10 — 11:30 a.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Those interested can visit Thomas Jefferson library to read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6-12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

City Council Candidate Forum. Falls Church League of Women Voters and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society are hosting a virtual candidate forum for City Council candidates in order for voters to learn more about the candidates ahead of the election. To attend the forum, please register at http://evite.me/HpxdnS5YcJ. If you register, you will be sent a Zoom link before each event. You may suggest questions that you would like the candidates to answer by emailing [email protected] For any general questions about the forum, please email Barbara Lipsky at [email protected]. 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Lady Limbo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Pile O’ Rocks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Kentucky Avenue. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Keiko Matsui. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Jimmy Smooth & the Hit Time. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Two By Sea. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Trial By Fire. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $15-20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Dan & Chuck. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 7 p.m. 703-534-8999

Preacher Lawson with Brian Glowaki. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Sean McConnell. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Jordy Searcy. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $13. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). $10. 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Jill Matundan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Mike Tash, Mary Shaver & Bob Mallardi. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Funktronics. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Damien Jurado & Okkervil River. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Weathers. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $35. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gabe Stillman & Sol Roots. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). $10. 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

Hyjynx. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). $10. 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 4 p.m. 703-534-8999

Cosmic Carl’s. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Back to the 90s. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Albert Cummings. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Stylistics. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $65. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

AJ Smith. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Althea Grace.The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

UrbanArias: UNKNOWN. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $44. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Honey County. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Althea GraceThe Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Birdtalker. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $17. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gaelic Storm. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Jim Messina. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $47. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

THEATER & ARTS

Quixote Nuevo. This inspired adaptation—set to the spirited sounds of Tejano music—reimagines Cervantes’ beloved knight Don Quixote as a brilliant, bilingual professor whose fantasies take center stage in a Texas border town. Along with his trusty sidekick, this modern-day Quixote journeys through the desert, tilting at patrol drones instead of windmills as he searches for long-lost love. With humor and pageantry, Quixote Nuevo breathes new life into one of literature’s most vibrant characters to ask the classic question: when times are tough, how do we keep dreaming? Quixote Nuevo is sponsored by Doug and Lorraine Bibby. Quixote Nuevo runs approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry and wear masks while attending performances at our theatre, with limited exceptions. https://www.roundhousetheatre.org/On-Stage/Explore/Quixote-Nuevo. In person Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Oct.3. Streaming on Demand beginning Thursday, September 23. $60+.