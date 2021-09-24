F.C. Race for Schools Winners Announced

At the annual Race for the Schools hosted by the Falls Church Education Foundation, winners were announced for the spirited competition that saw over 850 total participants. Rachel Antigua, age 18, won for the women and Caughnery Freese, age 14, for the men.



Among Falls Church entrants, Molly Hughes, age 11, finished third among the women and Ryan Buchholz, 47, sixth among the men.



Local celebrities finishing strong included F.C. Councilmember Letty Hardi ninth overall among the women, and Del. Marcus Simon, 21st among the men. Former School Board member and Citizens for a Better City (CBC) head Hal Lippman came in first among competitors in the 70-99 age range.



F.C. Mayor David Tarter, School Superintendent Peter Noonan and prominent F.C. resident Michael Curtin also finished strong.