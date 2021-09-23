Taste of Falls Church Winners Announced

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department announced the winners of the 2021 Taste of Falls Church, held last Saturday at the Falls Church Festival: Best Overall Menu: Hot N Juicy; Best Overall Taste: (Tie) Rare Bird Coffee and Thompson Italian; People’s Choice Award: Preservation Biscuit



The judges chose Hot N Juicy for Best Menu because of their diversified options and generous portions of seafood, snacks, and sweets.



Best Taste was a tie between Rare Bird Coffee Roasters and Thompson Italian. Rare Bird’s gooey cinnamon buns and fresh-baked scones were crowd favorites, while the judges thought Thompson Italian’s meatballs over polenta showcased an impressive mix of textures, flavors, and spices.



Preservation Biscuit won the People’s Choice Award. The recently opened restaurant’s mini biscuits with pulled pork had many tasters coming back for seconds and thirds.