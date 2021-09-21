Charlie Clark Publishes Two Books

The News-Press’ “Our Man in Arlington” columnist Charlie Clark has published two books recently, one being a biography of George Washington Parke Custis and the other focusing on some of the forgotten aspects of Arlington’s history.



In “George Washington Parke Custis: A Rarefied Life in America’s First Family,” Clark covers the richness of his life — how he grew up at Mount Vernon and was the builder of the prominent Arlington House that overlooks the Potomac River, as well as his advocacy for war veterans and his fortune that allowed him to own more than 200 slaves. The biography was released on Aug. 27 and can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.



Clark’s second book, “Lost Arlington County,” delves into the once-agricultural section of Alexandria County transformed into a vibrant suburb of the nation’s capital in the 20th century. Major moments in that evolution came with the creation and expansion of the Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon, along with becoming the home for marquee employers such as PBS and Amazon. At the same time, residents are increasingly at odds over rising housing costs and the demolition of long-valued homes and businesses, complicating the pace of change. “Lost Arlington County” was published on Sept. 13 and can be purchased on Amazon and at Target.