The Mosaic District is offering Mosaic Skateland, a 70s era roller rink, through Sunday, September 12 on Strawberry Lane between Strawberry Park and District Avenue.

The outdoor rink with music is for four wheeled skaters of all ages and experience. Skates are available to rent as are skate aids. Tickets are required.

The Mosaic District is an upscale shopping & dining complex with free wi-fi, a weekly farmers market, and an art house theater located at 2910 District Avenue in Fairfax. Visit www.mosaicdistrict.com.