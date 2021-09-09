Organic Vegetable Garden Pepper Fest Set for Sept. 11

The Organic Vegetable Garden at Potomac Overlook Regional Park, located at 2845 Marcey Road in Arlington, VA, will be hosting the Organic Vegetable Garden Pepper Fest this coming Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 – 5 p.m. Visitors are invited to come try the many kinds of peppers grown there as well as take a tour of the garden.

Extension Master Gardeners will answer questions about growing peppers and other summer crops as well as cover topics like composting, soil preparation, seed selection, and fall garden ideas. No charge. For more information, visit mgnv.org/demonstration-gardens-2/potomac-overlook-regional-park-organic-vegetable-garden.