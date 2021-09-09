Falls Church Calendar: September 9 – 15, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

20 Years Later: Commemorating the Anniversary of 9/11. Visitors are invited to the Thomas Jefferson Library meeting room to view a film highlighting first-person accounts of the Sept. 11 attacks and their aftermath. The 35-minute movie will start at the beginning of each hour throughout the day. Suitable for all ages. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). All day event.

Mary Riley Styles Public Library Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The community is invited to celebrate the official reopening of the newly renovated and expanded Mary Riley Styles Public Library at a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday, Sept. 10. The additional 6,600 sq. ft. provide more space, refined amenities and updated infrastructure for all visitors. Members of the Falls Church City Council and the Library Board of Trustees, along with library staff, will be present to celebrate the reopening. Visitors are welcome to drop by and get reacquainted with the library. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/670/Expansion-and-Renovation-Project. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:00 a.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Farmers Market To Go. Join the Falls Church Farmers Market every Saturday, where visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and much more. Covid-19 guidelines remain in place at the Farmers Market. Pre-ordering is strongly encouraged. Email [email protected] for more information. City Hall Parking Lot (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – Noon.

Falls Church Festival. The 45th Annual Falls Church Festival (previously known as the Falls Church Fall Festival) returns to The Little City on Saturday, Sept. 11. This family-friendly event will feature The Taste of Falls Church, a beer garden, live music, kid’s entertainment, as well as booths from local crafters, businesses and civic organizations. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is The Kensington – an assisted living and residence community in the heart of the Little City. Included this year is a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St), no appointments necessary. General admission is free, but food, beer and amusement rides will require the purchasing of tickets. Masks encouraged. For more information and to see the entertainment lineup, visit fallschurchva.gov/Festival. The event will take place on the City Hall Campus (300 Park Ave). 10 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

City Council Meeting (online). The City Council will hold a virtual meeting pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued operation during Covid-19. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. Members of the public may view this meeting via fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting tales place. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. For information, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711) or visit fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

“Detroit ‘67” by Dominique Morisseau. This award-winning play tells the story of the Poindexter siblings and the personal — as well as social — conflicts that they are forced to endure in late-60s Detroit. Set to the influential sounds of Motown, this play highlights human drama while also serving as a socially resonant piece of art. Streaming online until Sept. 16. Signature Features productions can be streamed on your computer or watched on your TV through the Marquee TV app; the app is available on multiple devices. Ticket buyers do not need to pay additional fees to view Signature Productions on Marquee TV. $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sigtheatre.org/events/202021/detroit-67.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Willem Dicke: Free Live Performance. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Julia Fordham: Live and in Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Brook Yoder: Free Live Performance. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

The Legwarmers: D.C.’s Biggest Retro 80s Dance Party. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). $22 – $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300. All indoor shows require a proof of vaccination (original card or picture is sufficient), or a negative Covid-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old for entry.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

The Rockits: Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Dan & Chuck: Free Live Performance. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Madeleine Peyroux: The “Careless Love” Tour. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

The Legwarmers: D.C.’s Biggest Retro 80s Dance Party. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). $22 – $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300. All indoor shows require a proof of vaccination (original card or picture is sufficient), or a negative Covid-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old for entry.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Shartel & Hume: Live Outdoor Show. Clare & Don’s (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Claire Show: Free Live Performance. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 4 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Grateful Jams: Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honeyfunk: Free Outdoor Show. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Najee: Live. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Suzanne Vega: “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories”. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Adam Knudsen: Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.