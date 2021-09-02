F.C. Announces Labor Day Observance Changes

The City of Falls Church announced the following changes to regularly scheduled meetings and services in the City in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 6:

City Government — City of Falls Church Government Offices and Buildings will be closed on Monday, September 6. This includes offices at City Hall (300 Park Ave.), Gage House (401 Great Falls St.), and the Property Yard (7100 Gordon Rd.); Community Center — The Falls Church Community Center will be closed on Sunday, September 5, and Monday, September 6. The Community Center will reopen at normal business hours on Tuesday, September 7.

Mary Riley Styles Public Library — The Mary Riley Styles Public Library building and services remain closed while staff move into the renovated building at 120 N. Virginia Ave.

City Council — There is not a City Council meeting the week of September 6. The next City Council meeting will be a Virtual Meeting on Monday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m.