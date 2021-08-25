Beyer Introduces New “Choose Medicare” Act

U.S. Reps. Donald S. Beyer Jr, of Falls Church, Jimmy Gomez of California and Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania last week introduced the Choose Medicare Act, legislation that would give every individual and business the choice to enroll in Medicare. Earlier this year, U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.) introduced the Choose Medicare Act (S. 1180) in the U.S. Senate.

The Choose Medicare Acts creates a new Medicare program – Medicare Part E – available to every individual who is not already eligible for Medicare or Medicaid. Medicare Part E would be self-sustaining, fully paid for by premiums, and offered on all state and federal exchanges, giving people the ability to use the existing Affordable Care Act subsidies to help pay for it. Additionally, employers could choose to select Medicare Part E rather than private insurance to provide affordable and reliable health care to their employees.

“Simply put, our bill would give all Americans access to Medicare, one of the most popular and successful health care delivery programs in history,” said Congressman Beyer. “Allowing employers and the general public the option to choose Medicare would fill many of the gaps in our healthcare system, get more people covered, and make the nation healthier. Every American should be able to access affordable, quality health care, and this bill represents the kind of bold action required to make that a reality for all.”