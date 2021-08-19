Loyal St. James Parishioner Russ Eggleton Dies at 83

Russell S. Eggleton, age 83, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Russ was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia. He graduated from LaSalle University in 1959 and served as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

He married the love of his life, Elinor McNamara, in 1965 and shortly after moved to the City of Falls Church. A lifetime public servant, he worked for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon until he retired in 1998. Russ was a devout Catholic and member of St. James Parish for 50 years. Dedicated to his wife and three children, Suzanne, Lisa and Russell, Russ was a family man above all else. He loved summers at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, winters in Fort Myers, Florida, and a sunny golf course anywhere.

Preceded in death by his son Russell, Russ is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elinor; daughters Suzanne and Lisa (Julio); daughter-in-law Anita, along with 10 grandchildren. He will be remembered always as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and caring friend.

