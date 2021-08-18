N. Virginia Businessman, Bill Shepherd, Dies

Bill Jay Shepherd, age 82, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday evening, July 14, 2021, in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Bill was born in Post, Texas, on March 4, 1939. While he was raised in Los Angeles, California, he lived much of his adult life in Northern Virginia, Texas, and Arizona.

Bill was a remarkable man who had an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong work ethic, discovering early on his love for the culinary arts. He applied his talents to open and manage several restaurants and hotels in Northern Virginia and Houston, Texas, including the Mining Company, Old Spaghetti Mill, Three Chefs, Miguel’s and Bentley’s Family Restaurant. For a time, Bill also worked in construction, where he developed a keen eye for residential architecture and home design. He also had a spirit of adventure, expressed by his joy of fishing and sailing on the Potomac River, the Chesapeake Bay, and Galveston Bay.

Bill loved people and had a kind and generous heart. He enjoyed gathering with customers, co-workers, friends, and family — always ready to share a cup of coffee, a tall tale, his dry wit, and a hearty laugh. He enjoyed a good movie, especially Westerns and musicals. And of course, his favorite — a Western musical!

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved God, his country, and his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 26+ years, Kimberley Joy Shepherd; son, Robert (Lada) Shepherd; daughter, Renee Shepherd; step-son, Stuart Patterson; four grandchildren — Nicholas A. Shepherd, Benjamin P. Shepherd, Amanda C. Shepherd, and Michael L. Shepherd-Mott; and sister, Sue Carol Dougherty.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bertram Shepherd; mother, Haydelene Pearl (Rogers) Shepherd; brother, John Wayne Shepherd; and son, Stephen Bruce Shepherd.

There will be a Celebration of Live services in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 3151 N. Piper Ave., Suite 101 Casa Grande, AZ 85122.