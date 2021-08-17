F.C. Plans Hazard Mitigation Update

The City of Falls Church and other Northern Virginia jurisdictions are preparing an update to the 2017 Northern Virginia Hazard Mitigation Plan. The regional plan will identify local policies and actions for reducing risk and future losses from hazards such as floods, severe storms, wildfires, winter weather, and more.

The plan will meet key federal planning regulations that require local governments to develop a hazard mitigation plan as a condition for receiving certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for hazard mitigation projects.

This survey provides an opportunity for citizens to share opinions and participate in the mitigation planning process. The information provided will help officials better understand the public’s hazard concerns and can lead to mitigation activities that help lessen the impacts of future disasters. Participation in the survey is voluntary and none of the information provided will be attributed.