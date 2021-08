Join Kirsten Conrad, Extension Agent for Arlington County and City of Alexandria, for an online lesson on improving your soil’s water retention, increasing your garden’s ability to fight off diseases, and ways to reduce your need for fertilizers and pesticides.

Also, find out the benefits of compost-use and the importance of good soil drainage. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. Friday, Aug. 13, 10 – 11a.m.