Another F.C. School Board Candidate Drops Out

The slate of candidates for the Falls Church School Board on the November ballot in Falls Church has been pared from nine to seven as another candidate dropped out last week. Adam Riedel joined Jennifer Halvaksz in withdrawing from the race, leaving seven candidates still in.

Kathleen Tysse, Lori Silverman, Ilya Shapiro, Jerrod Anderson, Courtney Mooney, David Ortiz and Tate Gould remain in the race, all running for the first time.

Advanced voting begins Sept. 12 ahead of the November 2 election day.