F.C. City Hall Issues Advisory in Tuesday Storm’s Aftermath

The following advisory was issued by the City of Falls Church government this morning in the wake of last evening’s storm:

Community members should play it safe in the aftermath of last night’s storm that left many without power today as well as downed trees and branches.

The Community Center (223 Little Falls St.) is a Cooling Center today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those without power. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all. Households will sign a Covid-19 waiver. Due to the pandemic, Recreation and Parks will not distribute board games. No pets are allowed. Questions about the Cooling Center can be answered by Recreation and Parks staff at 703-248-5027 (TTY 711).

Please check on neighbors in need to make sure they have power, medicines, and essentials.

Trash and recycling collection may be delayed today. If bins are not collected by 4 p.m., please report to the Solid Waste Hotline 703-248-5160, option 1. Report missed collections no later than 10 a.m. on Thursday.

A number of trees and branches fell during the storm. If trees are on homes or buildings, or in a street or park, please call the Police Non-Emergency line at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711). Please do not remove trees or branches on public property.

Trees and branches on private property — such as a yard — are the responsibility of the homeowner. Tree care companies must have an annual license to work for customers within the City, ensuring that they have met the City’s minimum requirements for bonding and insurance. The current list is on the City’s website. After significant storms, it is not unusual for individuals calling themselves tree specialists to show up at homes looking for work — they could be scammers. Make sure the company is licensed by the City.

Downed wires — power, cable, telephone, etc. — should be reported to the Police Non-Emergency line at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711). Do not go near downed wires or attempt to move trees, branches or vehicles touching the wires. Assume the wires are live and dangerous.

If you see an intersection with a dark traffic light, treat it as a four-way stop: stop completely, and wait your turn to cross the intersection.