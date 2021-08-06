F.C. Fall Political Races Getting Underway

This week marked the formal launch of two campaigns in what will be a busy fall season in Falls Church leading up to the November 2 election to fill three of seven seats on the City Council and School Board here.

Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly launched her campaign as one of six candidates seeking election to the City Council, and first time candidate David Ortiz announced the launch of his campaign as one of eight candidates all running for the first time for School Board.

The fields in the races include, for the City Council, incumbents David Snyder, Debora Schantz-Hiscott and Connelly and challengers Stuart Whitaker, Caroline Lian and Scott Diaz. For School Board it is composed of all first time candidates: Jerrod Anderson, Tate Gould, Courtney Mooney, David Ortiz, Adam Riedel, Ilya Shapiro, Lori Silverman and Kathleen Tysse.

Running unopposed for three commonwealth positions are Treasurer Jody Acosta, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton and Sheriff Met Cay, the latter being appointed to the slot last fall with the retirement of Steve Bittle. State Del. Marcus Simon will also be on the Falls Church ballot seeking another term opposed by Republican Sarah White.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), little has been reported in terms of fundraising by any of the candidates as of June 30. Among larger donors, Gould reported $5,000 of his own money, Cay $2,089 of his own money, Josh Shokur, who has decided not to run, $1,950 and Lian $1,000.

In her formal launch statement, Connelly said in seeking a third four-year term on her website, “As a community, we’ve made so much progress in the past eight years, and it has been my honor to represent you as a member of the City Council. I’m fully committed to continuing to work to represent the people who live, work, and go to school in The Little City.”

Ortiz wrote. “In 2013, we moved to Falls Church City because of its excellent schools. When we arrived that summer, The Little City welcomed us with open arms and we immediately felt at home. The commitment to education was apparent in the resources and programs at the library, and in our engagement with the schools…By serving on the School Board, I hope to have a positive and lasting impact on our community, the nation, and the world. I will do this by working with my colleagues to build on our successes, ensure that we serve all our students, and prepare our students to lead.”