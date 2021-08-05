Islamic Relief USA Will Distribute Halal Meat Today

In a massive effort to provide essential food to an underserved or at-needs population during a time marked by the Covid pandemic and rising food costs, Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), a nonprofit humanitarian and advocacy organization, and Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center, will provide fresh meat as part of an Islamic tradition known as Qurbani.

Qurbani is a special program that enables donors around the world to buy freshly-prepared cuts of meat for vulnerable populations around the world. The meat was recently prepared in accordance to halal guidelines. Muslims recently marked one of their major holidays, Eid al-Adha, during which meat dishes are commonly served.

IRUSA will be holding their meat distribution drive on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Dar Al-Hijrah (3159 Row St., Falls Church). Some 2,400 people are expected to receive food.