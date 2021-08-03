Crime Report: Car Stolen by Threat of Force on Broad St.

Someone had their car stolen after being threatened with force on Broad Street.

Drunk in Public, Roosevelt Blvd, July 19, 6:41 AM, a male, 19, of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, July 21, between 2 and 7:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) , smashed the front passenger window of a vehicle, rifled through it, and removed all four wheels.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 5 PM, July 20 and 7:20 AM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, July 20 and 9:36 AM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed all four wheels from a vehicle.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, July 20 and 9:30 PM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence, N Oak St/ W Broad St, July 23, a male, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving under the Influence and Refusal.

Trespass, E Fairfax St, July 23, 1:54 PM, a male, 63, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St, July 23, 10:11 PM, a male, 63, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Trespassing.