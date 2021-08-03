Crime

Crime Report: Car Stolen by Threat of Force on Broad St.

by FCNP.com

Someone had their car stolen after being threatened with force on Broad Street.

Drunk in Public, Roosevelt Blvd, July 19, 6:41 AM, a male, 19, of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, July 21, between 2 and 7:30 AM, unknown suspect(s) , smashed the front passenger window of a vehicle, rifled through it, and removed all four wheels.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 5 PM, July 20 and 7:20 AM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, July 20 and 9:36 AM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed all four wheels from a vehicle.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, July 20 and 9:30 PM, July 21, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Driving Under the Influence, N Oak St/ W Broad St, July 23, a male, 30, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving under the Influence and Refusal.

Trespass, E Fairfax St, July 23, 1:54 PM, a male, 63, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespassing.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St, July 23, 10:11 PM, a male, 63, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Trespassing.