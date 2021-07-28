Va. Health Care Groups Urge Covid-19 Vaccinations

At a time when Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations are again rising, more than two dozen Virginia health care organizations have issued a joint statement to strongly encourage unvaccinated Virginians to commit to being vaccinated and to make a plan to do so.

