Summer Pruning Strategies Discussion on July 23

Summer is the time to prune trees and shrubs that bloom in the spring and to help perennial flowering plants look their best.

Extension Agent Kirsten Conrad will walk gardeners through the how, when, and why to prune hedges, multi-stem shrubs, small trees and large branches on Friday, July 23 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. online.

Extension-Master-Gardeners-in-training Kathy Eiden and Brandis O’Neal will be on hand to debut a short video on specialty pruning.

With these best practices, the pruning results for viewers will be healthier and of fuller growth, with better flowers, fruit and more attractive landscaping. Free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate.