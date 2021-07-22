Fairfax Co. Holds Hiring Fair For Teachers, Assistants

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is holding a Virtual Instructional Job Fair on Friday, July 23, so schools can meet and interview candidates in order to fill vacancies for the 2021-22 school year.

The event for elementary schools will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. The event for middle schools, high schools and centers is scheduled from noon – 2:30 p.m.

To attend, you must register here.

Instructional candidates interested in working with FCPS students of all ages are encouraged to register to attend one or both events. Candidates include teachers, school counselors, librarians, occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech pathologists.

For more information about working for FCPS, contact the school system’s Department of Human Resources through their online web port, hrconnection.fcps.edu.