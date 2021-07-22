Falls Church Calendar: July 22 – 28, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday morning to help adults with their tech issues. The Tech Clinic is located in the Group Study Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 – 11 a.m.

Concerts in the Park: Lil’ Maceo. Currently in its 28th year following a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Concerts in the Park will feature a variety of musical acts every Thursday night, now through July 29. The park will reach a funky peak on July 22, courtesy of Lil’ Maceo and his saxophone. This events series is hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring along a blanket or a folding chair as well as something to eat and drink. Advanced registration is no longer required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). For more information or to see the complete lineup, visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts or call 703-248-5077. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Kids in Motion (Outdoors). This is an interactive experience that gets kids to form healthy fitness habits and empowers them to enjoy movement and fitness. Kids should come dressed ready to move. This event will be held outdoors in the grass — weather permitting. In the event of rain, Tysons-Pimmit Library staff will have the program in its meeting room. Presented by the Junior League of Northern Virginia for ages 3-8. For more information about the Junior League of Northern Virginia at jlnv.org/about. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Children and pre-teens can come and read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Kids can bring their own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6-12. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 – 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

English Conversation Group. Those interested in practicing their English in an informal setting are invited to attend the English Conversation Group at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. Geared towards adults. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 – 2:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Pint Size Polka (online). Award-winning polka musician and accordion player Mike Schneider joins Mary Riley Styles Library staff for a morning of family-friendly polkas. This show features magic, comedy and education rolled into one fluid, high-energy package guaranteed to bring a smile to the faces of young and old alike. Program will be available on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl) through July 31. 11 – 11:45 a.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Affordable Housing in the Little City — What Lies Ahead? The Falls Church League of Women Voters and the Citizens for a Better City will hold the final forum of their three-part series on affordable housing in the City of Falls Church. To obtain a Zoom link for this meeting or for additional information, email Barbara Lipsky, [email protected] 4 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 26

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Great Books Discussion (online). A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “The Pardoners Tale, Canterbury Tales” by Geoffrey Chaucer. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WEDENSDAY, JULY 28

Mystery Book Discussion (online). “The Listening House” by Mabel Seeley. Readers can get cozy and participate in this group discussion of some of the classic and lesser known authors of mystery and suspense from the Golden Age of Mysteries, which in the United States took place in the 1920s and 1930s. Meetings will be held every other month. Email [email protected] to sign up for the Zoom discussion.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Creative Cauldron Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. Creative Cauldron is hosting two concerts this weekend in Cherry Hill Park near the park’s tennis courts (right by the community center). On July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Roz White will be singing at the park. White is a vocalist, actress, motivational speaker, and teaching artist. She starred in and received stellar reviews for her self-penned cabaret “Pearl Bailey… by Request.” This concert is inspired by the warmth and nostalgia of White’s personal record collection and her early music inspiration gazing at albums and reading the liner notes on Gladys Knight and Luther Vandross. Expect those familiar hits, paired with Roz’s soulful voice and musicianship. On July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The Kennedy’s will be performing at the park. Hear Pete & Maura Kennedy perform songs from this album and a mix of your favorites and requests from their vast catalog. Celebrate all that makes the Kennedys The Kennedys: their harmonies and instrumental prowess, blending elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing and “janglepop,” and a homecoming for these local legends. Tickets are available for $30. Bring your own seat.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 22

Dreamsville Jazz by Jacque. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Adam Richardson. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Zach Whisler — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Back to the 90’s. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening With Amos Lee. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Mary Shaver & Mike Tash Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shartel and Hume. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Jazz with Sarah Laven Jones. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Roseriot — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lush. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

STARias: Opera’s Most Powerful Moments — Wolf Trap Opera Artists and Alumni National Symphony Orchestra. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $37. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Smokin’ Lounge — Janna & Rob. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Steve & Jess Show Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Allman Others Band — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Dirty Soul Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Chris Thile (encore performance the following night at the same time and price). Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Country Jamboree. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic Night — Bob Sheppard. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Zen Warship — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

MONDAY, JULY 25

The RT’s — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Smylin’ Jack Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.