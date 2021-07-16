F.C. Women Voters Hold Voting Rights Forum

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the public to a virtual meeting featuring guest speaker Elizabeth Johnson, who will discuss federal efforts to improve and expand voting access for people with disabilities.

Elizabeth Johnson, a Senior Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, is an expert on voting rights issues and has spearheaded numerous initiatives to improve voting access for people with disabilities.

This event will take place on Sunday, July 18 at 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The Zoom link is posted on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters.

For more information, email Barbara Lipsky at [email protected]