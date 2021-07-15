Falls Church Calendar: July 15 – 21, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Concerts in the Park: Andrew Acosta. Currently in its 28th year following a pause due to the pandemic, Concerts in the Park showcases a variety of musical acts every Thursday night, now through July 29. Andrew Acosta will be bringing his guitar back to the Park stage, ready to play a blend of Americana music like blues, bluegrass and ragtime. This event series is hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair as well as something to eat and drink. Advanced registration no longer required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts or call 703-248-5077. 7 p.m.

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday morning to help adults with their tech issues. The Tech Clinic is located in the Group Study Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 – 11 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

MONDAY, JULY 19

Tie Dye Shirts Outside. Back by popular demand, the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library is inviting interested participants to an outdoor tie dye event where visitors will be able to create their own adult XXL t-shirt and take it home with a bag and washing instructions. Due to limited supply, only one registration per person will be available as well as only one shirt per registration. Materials will be provided. Wear older clothes in case of splashes or drips, as the dye stains fabric. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors into the meeting room. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 – 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Interested participants are welcome to join Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library staff for a morning of storytelling and fun. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration required; customers will be welcomed in on a first come, first served basis. Guests should check in at the information desk. Participants are encouraged to bring their own towel or folding chair, as well as a water bottle. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Those interested in practicing their English in an informal setting are invited to attend the English Conversation Group at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. Geared towards adults. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 – 2:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Challenges of the Summer Garden (online). Those interested are invited to join Extension Master Gardener Beth Buffington for tips on what one can do this summer season to maintain a healthy garden. Planning for your garden’s future success and wellbeing will also be discussed. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

123 Andres! (online). Join Andrés and Christina, the Latin Grammy-winning music duo 123 Andrés, for a morning of family-friendly music, both in Spanish and in English. Geared towards audiences of all ages. This program will air live on the Mary Riley Styles Public Library Facebook page at 11 a.m. and a recording of the performance will be available afterwards until July 24. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mrspl or call 703-248-5034.

MONDAY, JULY 19

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JULY 16

“Our Womance.” Abby Middleton returns following her hilarious and heartfelt cabaret “I Didn’t Cut My Bangs in Quarantine” with her dear friend and New York City-based performer Rebecca Soelberg for an eclectic, inspired rumination on the nature of female friendship and how it carried on the pandemic. The pair, joined by Greg Knauf on the keys, will communicate almost exclusively in run-on sentences and Brené Brown & Glennon Doyle quotes, embarking on a journey through the ambiguity of life, the magic of music and the possibilities of this new chapter in their lives. Their musical selections span Sondheim, Schwartz, Gershwin and other artists. Visit creativecauldron.org for ticket prices and more information. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Friday, July 16. 7:30 p.m.

“After Midnight.” This song and dance extravaganza is set to the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields and more, framed by the classic works of American poet Langston Hughes. Starring Hamilton’s Christopher Jackson and Signature favorite Nova Y. Payton with direction and choreography by Jared Grimes), After Midnight features 28 of the big band era’s most memorable songs, including “Stormy Weather,” “I’ve Got the World on a String” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” taking the audience on a glamorous, vibrant tour of Harlem after midnight. Streaming on demand until Aug. 4 at sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Jim Sheats: One Man Band. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Steal Your Peach: The Dead & Allman Bros. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Kick: The INXS Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, JULY 16

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Claire Show. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Bro Bro and the Komodo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

19th Street Band: Free Indoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Cargo and the Ashcats Live. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Half Pint Harry Live. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Yutzi. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Born Cross Eyed: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Fabulous Dialtones. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JULY 18

Open Mic Night featuring Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Brook Yoder Live and in Concert. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Pile O’ Rocks Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Josh Allen Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Darrell Scott Live. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

MONDAY, JULY 19

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

TUESDAY, JULY 20

Open Mic Night with Josh & Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

Cup O’ Jokes. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bob & Martha & Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.