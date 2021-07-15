Fairfax Supervisors Hail News-Press’ 30 Years

Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors honored the Falls Church News-Press and its founder and publisher Nicholas Benton on the occasion of their 30th anniversary of publication this year with a resolution voted unanimously for that stated the following:

“Whereas, since the very beginnings of our nation, newspapers have played an essential role in informing, educating and uniting communities, and whereas Nicholas Benton published the first edition of the Falls Church News-Press in 1991 and has published approximately 1,500 consecutive weekly editions since, and whereas Nicholas Benton continues to lead the charge, serving as editor-in-chief of the Falls Church News-Press for the past three decades and whereas the Falls Church News-Press is a vital source of information for Falls Church and Fairfax County residents, and whereas despite the challenges faced by many local newspapers, the service these publications provide and the role they play in the community is more important now than ever, now therefore be it resolved that the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of all Fairfax County residents, does hereby recognize Nicholas Benton and the Falls Church News-Press for their efforts to serve and inform our community.”

The resolution was signed by Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, and Penelope A. Gross, Supervisor of the Mason District.

Supervisor Gross, who is a long-time weekly contributor to the paper with her informative “Penny for Your Thoughts” column, and other board members made salutary remarks praising the paper’s contributions, including, in addition to Gross, those representing districts immediately adjacent Falls Church, including John Foust of the Dranesville District and Dalia Palchik of the Providence District.

Benton remarked on the recent years’ improved relations and cooperation between Fairfax County and the City of Falls Church.